Samsung expects its profits to jump by 52% amid global chip shortage

Samsung is expecting its profits to surge by up to 52% amid the global chip shortage. The tech giant, which manufactures an array of televisions, phones and home appliances as the the largest memory chip and smartphone make in the world- estimated that it made 13.8tn won ($11.5bn; £8.5bn) in the period, which saw would make it the highest fourth quarter operating profit since 2017, although the result missed a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 15.2 trillion won, which analysts attributed to items such as employees' bonuses.

Technology analyst Sam Reynolds told the BBC: "Samsung is well placed to profit from the record-breaking demand for PCs and electronics. The Korean won continues to depreciate, making Korea's exports more attractive on the global market." It comes after months of uncertainty over the global chip shortage, which has seen manufacturers from car firms to Apple experience disruption. Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, told Reuters: "It looks like a shock because it came out less than the consensus, but I don't think it's as bad as it looks. It seems they reflected various costs in the fourth quarter. It's unclear as of now if there were any changes in expected chip shipments."