Samsung to expand into contactless payment solutions

Samsung Electronics has announced they will be expanding the availability of Samsung Kiosk – an all-in-one solution offering contactless ordering and payment capabilities for businesses. Currently available in 12 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore, Samsung Kiosks provide customers with a simple and interactive way to purchase items while giving businesses an innovative solution to reimagine the workplace and increase efficiency.

“Samsung’s new all-in-one Kiosk is a smart and seamless solution, offering all the right features needed for businesses,” says Hyesung Ha, senior vice-president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. Powered by Samsung’s SoC (System on Chip) technology, the Kiosk eliminates the need for an external PC and delivers specialised technology that reduces power consumption compared to standard use PCs. The Kiosk adopts a modular design, allowing a variety of payment options. These include Cradle, for major EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) terminals, barcode and QR code readers, and a built-in printer and wi-fi system.

It also has a variety of installation options, making it suitable for any environment. Businesses can choose between having it mounted on a wall or counter, or installed with a stand to be positioned anywhere in the store. Without the need for additional construction, it saves time, money and space. Available in a stylish grey-white, and with a 24-inch touchscreen display, Samsung has also applied a UL-certified antimicrobial coating to the Kiosk display. The coating prevents the screen from being tarnished by oxygen and sulphur in the air, maintaining sound picture quality throughout the lifespan of the Kiosk. The display is also covered in the shatterproof film, protecting customers in the case of severe damage. A Linux-based open-source operating system powered by Tizen provides high compatibility with supporting web-standard technology such as HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS. This allows developers to easily create a variety of new software to be used on Kiosk.