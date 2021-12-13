Samsung to launch 8K MiniLED and 4K OLED TVs in 2022

The 8K MiniLED TV will be the highest among the lineup and will carry the Neo QLED TV brand. The display technology for the Neo QLED is to be provided by Samsung Display and it is expected that the OLED technology is capable of offering 8K resolution, reports GizmoChina.

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch 8K MiniLED and 4K OLED TVs next year.

For the 2022 TVs lineup, the Neo QLED 4K Samsung is projecting to sell 3 million units of the 8K QLED, and up to 2 million of the 4K models.

In addition, Samsung is also developing its capacity to produce OLED panels from its display arm, Samsung Display.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung Electronics’ TV sales accounted for 28.7%, while LG Electronics accounted for 18.4% in the global market in the third quarter.