New Checkers Sixty60 app to deliver bigger items in a flash

Following the success of the Checkers Sixty60 app, the Shoprite Group is now in beta testing for a new and improved version of its app which will allow customers to shop for over 10,000 larger products from the larger Hyper store. The Checkers Sixty60 app was one of the successes during the Covid-19 pandemic, arguably revolutionising delivery services in South Africa. The app was launched in November 2019, and five months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a fierce lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Food delivery services immediately became popular as government restricted movement of people. The new and improved app will allow same day delivery scheduled within a 60-minute time slot, the Shoprite Group said in a media release on Friday. The launch of the new and improved app also comes shortly after Amazon entered the South African online retail space.

And with larger appliances being delivered, larger delivery vans will be needed, so no scooters and branded bikes for deliveries, but instead, there will be a bigger “new fleet of eye-catching Hyper delivery vans”. These vans will deliver to your doorstep, big ticket items such as camping and outdoor gear to small appliances, baby products, toys, kitchen and home electronics, gardening and pool equipment - all at supermarket prices. The Shoprite delivery will free during beta testing and will remain free for Xtra Savings Plus subscribers.

The new Sixty60 app is currently available to customers who live in the following areas in Cape Town: Kuils River, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Edgemead, Milnerton, Century City, Table View, Blouberg, Parklands, Rondebosch, Observatory, Gardens, Sea Point and Camps Bay. “We’re confident that the next iteration of Sixty60 will again disrupt online retail in South Africa,” said Neil Schreuder, the chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group. “Our precision delivery promise means no more waiting at home all day for your general merchandise order to arrive.