Following accusations of using "manipulative techniques" in an AFP report, Temu responded by stating their commitment to complying with the laws, regulations, and practices of the markets they operate in. In an AFP report that was published IOL, European consumer groups accused Chinese shopping app Temu of "manipulative techniques" to make shoppers spend more as well as other violations of a landmark European Union tech law.

Europe’s BEUC umbrella consumer rights group filed a complaint with the European Commission while 17 member organisations in Europe have done the same with national authorities. According to a statement released by Temu, the app is a newcomer to Europe and entered their first markets just over a year ago. Temu said that they have listened to feedback from customers, regulatory bodies, and consumer advocacy groups.

“We have been actively adjusting our service to align with local practices and preferences, and we are committed to full compliance with the laws and regulations of the markets where we operate,” read the statement. “We aim not just to meet the minimum legal requirements but to exceed them by adhering to the highest standards of best practices. To achieve this, we work closely with our third-party sellers, regulators, consumer groups, and other stakeholders.” According to Temu, their commitment to compliance and our willingness to engage stakeholders globally can be seen in our proactive actions:

– In the past week, Temu entered a cease-and-desist declaration with Germany's VZBV, committing to addressing concerns raised about our practices, many of which are covered by the BEUC's complaint. – On Monday, Temu signed a product safety pledge with South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, committing to a comprehensive system to detect, prevent, and remove unsafe products from circulation. Temu said that it strives to provide innovative and convenient services to consumers while prioritising their safety.

“We operate with integrity and are guided by a core set of values that always puts consumers first. We are ready to cooperate swiftly and diligently with stakeholders to ensure consumer safety and the sustainable growth of the platform.” Regarding the BEUC complaint, Temu said they take it very seriously and will study it thoroughly. “We hope to continue our dialogue with the relevant stakeholders to improve Temu's service for consumers. Where we identify areas for improvement, we are eager to work together to enhance our service and to rectify any shortcomings.”