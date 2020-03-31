Snapchat's new filter advises people on how to stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

DURBAN - Snapchat has announced that their global team is practicing physical distancing and will be doing their part in joining the larger public health efforts to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The multimedia messaging app has seen increased engagement across the service and are working hard to keep everything running smoothly. "We believe that Snapchatters play a critical role in stopping the spread of the virus. Our community can help by using the full power of technology while physically distancing—whether to communicate with loved ones, play games with friends, or stay informed," said Snapchat. Here are some of things that Snapchat is doing to help: 1. Snapchat has launched creative tools to help Snapchatters share expert-approved best practices with their friends and family members, including a worldwide Filter with advice to our community on how to stay safe. This information is sourced from the World Health Organisation, and links to its website for more info.

2. The company is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure Snapchatters have all the latest information from the experts themselves. The WHO publish regular updates for Snapchatters from their Official Account and Snapchat has worked with the WHO to develop custom content to answer questions from our community.

3. In light of the anxiety and stress people are experiencing, we sped up the launch of a new feature, Here For You, that shows resources from expert localised partners when Snapchatters search for certain topics related to mental health, anxiety, depression, stress, suicidal thoughts, grief and bullying. To respond specifically to coronavirus, we also added a new section that shows content on anxiety related to Covid-19 being produced by the WHO.

4. Snapchat offers trusted content. Their content platform, Discover, is curated and we work closely with only a select set of partners, including some of the most trusted news organisations around the world. Our guidelines prohibit Snapchatters and our partners from sharing content that deceives or deliberately spreads false information that causes harm, and we do not offer an open news feed where unvetted publishers or individuals have an opportunity to broadcast misinformation.

5. More than three dozen of these partners are producing constant coverage on Covid-19.

6. Snapchat's own news team is also regularly producing coverage and continuously updating Discover with tips and information about Covid-19, including Q&As with medical experts.

This is just the start. Snapchat said that they are all working together to find more ways to support our community.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE