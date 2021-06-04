1Life, LifeQ and Samsung SA collaborate to launch Covid-19 screening app

1Life has partnered with LifeQ and Samsung South Africa to launch a first in the country Covid-19 screening app which is only available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 device.

The app uses unique models derived from the user’s biometric data to give them an indication of changes in their health, enabling consumers to take proactive precautions in the event of potential Covid-19 onset.

The new LifeQ Covid-19 app can flag potential Covid-19 onset in individuals that are entering the 48-hour period of viral shedding before symptoms are experienced encouraging individuals to isolate earlier rather than later.

“Recent studies indicate that biometric data collected on wearables can be used as early warning indicators of Covid-19. There’s a great opportunity here to empower consumers to make informed decisions using this data – helping them take precaution or seek medical assistance in good time,” 1Life CEO Laurence Hillman said.

“The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, is designed to accurately measure users’ heart rates, skin temperature and other physiological indicators. Combined with LifeQ’s unique software and models, data from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be used to help spot coronavirus infections days before an individual shows any symptoms,” Samsung South Africa, Director Integrated Mobility Justin Hume said.

The app aims to help contain transmission of the virus by alerting individuals to possible infection prior to symptom onset through a combination of physiological monitoring combined with user feedback.

Changes in physiology, detected by LifeQ, using data from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, alerts individuals to these changes and allows them to provide contextual feedback via a web-based app.

Through the app, each user is supplied with a daily screening status to help guide their behaviour and interactions with others.

“One of the biggest problems with Covid-19 is the period in which you have the disease and don’t know it - not knowing if you are passing it on to your loved ones or work colleagues. With this app, we are hoping to change that, and give people the information they need to be proactive and slow the rate of infection,” Lifeq Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Rimmer said.

Users are provided with a way to know how you are doing and if you might be progressing towards illness:

A green status signals that you are doing well, there appear to be no issues and you can continue with your day to day activities normally.

A yellow status signals that that you should be exercising caution, adjusting your behaviour, and monitoring yourself for symptoms within the next 1-2 days.

A red status signals that you are unwell since you have either reported symptoms or a positive Covid-19 test within the app.

The LifeQ Covid-19 app also gives users a pre-infection risk score that provides an indication of their risk of getting seriously ill if they were to contract Covid-19.

The LifeQ Covid-19 screening app is currently only available to 1Life Pulse customers.

IOL TECH