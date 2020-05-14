5 'feel-good' websites to boost your mood this lockdown
As the days drag on, with one day flowing into the other, we might find ourselves in need of a pick-me-up - or five.
You have scrolled through everyone's pictures on Instagram, LOL-ed without laughing out loud for memes and listened to the same upbeat Spotify playlist...but nothing seems to give you that boost of energy you need to get through the day.
We all love good news. In a time of uncertain and struggle, we might feel we need it now more than ever.
Good News Network gives a variety of 'feel good' news that will definitely put a smile on your face - and maybe even a giggle.
If you want to restore your faith in humanity and read heart-warming news, this site is definitely the place to do it.
As with Good news Network, DailyGood aims to lighten up people's lives with good news that is not shared enough. This site features articles on many topics and are divided into the following categories: Generosity, everyday heroes, nature, work, science & tech, mind & body and business.
"The world is full of everyday heroes and true stories of transformation. They have helped sustain life down the ages in a multitude of ways, small, simple and profound. DailyGood aims to shine a light on these stories and in doing so to change the nature of our conversations. If it can spread a few smiles along the way it's purpose is served," the site said.
If you have never heard of BuzzFeed, you have been living under a rock.Choose from a host of breaking news, weird and wonderful quizzes, cute or hilarious videos and celeb news on your 'feeling down' days.
There are also delicious food videos, recipes and DIY hacks that you can try if boredom hits you hard.
PicktheBrain is a website dedicated to self improvement and highlights personal productivity, motivation as well as self education.
However, PickTheBrain does not take the traditional “self-help” approach. The site sticks to a small set of topics, covering anything related to self improvement.With this wide variety, PickTheBrain concentrates on 5 core categories: Personal Productivity, motivation, self education, psychology, philosophy.
Admit it: You cannot get enough of 'life hacks'. Any tips to make life slightly easier or less stressful in these uncertain times would be most welcomed.
That's why Lifehack is one of of the best websites to well...hack your life.This site concentrates on wellbeing and mental health as well as how to solve issues you might face in your career.
Life Hacks does not only contain helpful articles but also gives access to free classes and podcasts.
