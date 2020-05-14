5 'feel-good' websites to boost your mood this lockdown

As the days drag on, with one day flowing into the other, we might find ourselves in need of a pick-me-up - or five.

You have scrolled through everyone's pictures on Instagram, LOL-ed without laughing out loud for memes and listened to the same upbeat Spotify playlist...but nothing seems to give you that boost of energy you need to get through the day.

With social distancing and level 4 lockdown in full effect, we spend a lot of time online. However, sometimes this can make your mood worse, so why not use the internet as a way to boost your mood?

Good News Network We all love good news. In a time of uncertain and struggle, we might feel we need it now more than ever. Good News Network gives a variety of 'feel good' news that will definitely put a smile on your face - and maybe even a giggle. If you want to restore your faith in humanity and read heart-warming news, this site is definitely the place to do it.

DailyGood As with Good news Network, DailyGood aims to lighten up people's lives with good news that is not shared enough. This site features articles on many topics and are divided into the following categories: Generosity, everyday heroes, nature, work, science & tech, mind & body and business. "The world is full of everyday heroes and true stories of transformation. They have helped sustain life down the ages in a multitude of ways, small, simple and profound. DailyGood aims to shine a light on these stories and in doing so to change the nature of our conversations. If it can spread a few smiles along the way it's purpose is served," the site said.

BuzzFeed