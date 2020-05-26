5 virtual tours to explore on Africa month

In a new world filled with social distancing and global lockdowns, travelling and exploring the world seems to be the thing of the past, but it can be accessible through virtual touring. Thanks to Google Arts and Culture, exploring global tours, exhibits and attractions is as easy as clicking your mouse. Sit back and relax as you are about to embark on a cultural journey this Africa month. Kenya African Heritage House - The house is constructed of various mud architectures from across the continent, overlooking the Nairobi National Park, the home was designed by American Alan Donovan, co-founder of the African Heritage Pan African Galleries. The virtual tour offers a detailed curation of Alan Donovan’s journey through the African art and culture, the beautiful African history is sure to take your breath away. Cameroon

Our next stop is the Elephants With Wings, a modern culture and history of Cameroon through a digital version, a collection by contemporary local artists. The online exhibit is compiled by Imago Mundi an extensive catalogue of works commissioned and collected by Luciano Benetton during his global travels.

South Sudan

‘Dinka: Legendary Cattle Keepers of Sudan’, Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher produced a collection of exquisite images providing a close perspective on “various aspects of Dinka identity, culture and way of life”. Take a moment and learn about the Dinka culture, life and their devotion to cattles.

African Ceremonies: Passages

An exhibition showcasing African tribal ceremonies, paying homage “to the rituals that mark every important occasion in tribal life, birth, initiation, courtship, marriage, royal coronations, seasonal rituals, healing exorcisms, and death”.

Jewish Architecture of Sub-Saharan Africa

This online exhibit by the Center for Jewish History, titled ‘Discovering the Synagogues and Other Jewish Architecture of Sub-Saharan Africa’, tells the story of Jewish communities in the region through a collection of watercolour renderings by an artist called Jay A. Waronker.

Make the most your lockdown by learning and discovering the rich diverse heritage of Africa at the comfort of your home through virtual touring.

IOL TECH