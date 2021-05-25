5 ways to give your wi-fi signal a boost

Every internet user has experienced connectivity issues. No one invests in an internet connection with the signal dropping at crucial times.

However, in many cases, it is just a matter of boosting your wi-fi signal.

Internet service providers (ISPs) provide internet access to your home. Your router allows your smartphones, laptops and other devices to connect to the internet. This can be done by using a LAN cable or over wi-fi.

Your wi-fi connection can be affected by so many factors that are far beyond the control of the ISP.

This is how you can give your wi-fi the boost it needs.

1. Place the router in a central point in your home to keep everyone connected. Otherwise it will be a good idea to look for a network booster. Network boosters can significantly strengthen the signal and extend the range of your wi-fi.

Placing it in a central point helps as the proximity of your device to the router impacts the speed and strength of your connection. The closer your laptop or phone is to your router, the stronger the connection will be.

2. As lockdown continues, we may have running multiple online meetings, streaming for online learning or even your new favourite show and adding everyone's phones and smart devices to keep everyone connected. This will slow down your connection.

Other home appliances can interfere with wi-fi, including microwaves, cordless phones, poorly switched satellite dishes and even baby monitors.

Most of these devices emit electromagnetic waves with frequencies of about 2.4GHz, which is the same as what your router uses, making it easy for signals to become lost or confused. To remedy this, switch off certain appliances to see if it makes a difference or move the router to a space that's further away from interfering devices.

3. It’s important to clear your browser cache as it helps to speed up website loading times. If the programme or application you are trying to load keeps hanging, try loading a different website or app.

4. Perform a speed test to determine the current speed experienced by your device.

“If this number is significantly lower than what you signed up for with your ISP, repeat the test using a LAN cable. If the number still remains low, then contact your ISP and let them know. If the number increases, then the issue is most likely your wi-fi router,” said Matthew Campbell, Head of SME and FTTH at Seacom.

5. Last but not least, is the router. It’s also not the first thing that is blamed when the internet drops. To check if the router is at fault, you can plug in another router and test the signal. If there is no spare router, you can go to an IT store that will test your router for you.

IOL TECH