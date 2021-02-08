5G does not cause Covid-19 and 5G chips won’t be used to spy on people - CSIR

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has reiterated that there is no link between 5G and Covid-19 and it will definitely not be used to spy on people. CSIR chief researcher, Dr Fisseha Mekuria and CSIR senior researcher, Dr Essa Suleman debunked conspiracy theories and gave insight as to how 5G can benefit South Africans during a media briefing on Monday. Suleman said the theories are based on pseudo-science and fake news and urges South Africans to look at the facts. “There is no correlation between 5G and skin effects, male infertility and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. It’s also worth noting that the laboratory conditions and real world conditions do not provide strong evidence to support alleged 5G health effects.” There are a number of conspiracy theories on 5G including 5G radiation weakens immunity resulting in Covid-19 infections, 5G causes Covid-19 in human skin cells, 5G roll-out lead to spread of SARS-Cov-2 globally, 5G causes mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 5G chips will be included in vaccines to spy on citizens.

Not only does the mutation of SARS-Cov-2 not correlate with 5G, 5G cannot and does not penetrate the skin as the virus is primarily found in the respiratory system.

“All conspiracy theories related to Covid-19 and 5G are false,” stressed Suleman.

Mekuria warned of consequences if the country does not optimise resources using 5G.

“One of the most important applications for 5G is to optimise resources and the less we optimise resources, the less we will eventually have. 5G will help us effectively plan the future.”

5G will also allow better customisation of goods and services, making deliveries efficient and better. 5G and emerging digital technology also makes it easier to predict demand, making businesses plan more effectively.

He added that 5G is needed if we want to work in the 4th industrialisation revolution space.

The CSIR has joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme to implement a sustainable connectivity project. This project is an African-wide project in a bid to connect the unconnected and bridge the urban and rural digital divide.

Over the years, the CSIR has undertaken directed research on 5G technologies.

