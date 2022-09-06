A new smartphone app can detect Covid-19 in voices

Researchers at the Institute of Data Science, Maastricht University in the Netherlands claimed that they have had “promising results” with the new app, which with the use of a “simple voice recording” and AI technology can reportedly detect whether a person has contracted a case of coronavirus.

Wafaa Aljbawi said: “The promising results suggest that simple voice recordings and fine-tuned AI algorithms can potentially achieve high precision in determining which patients have Covid-19 infection.”

The researcher went on to explain that the app will be able to give results in “less than a minute” and suggested they could be used for entry into large gatherings.

Speaking at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, she added: “Moreover, they enable remote, virtual testing and have a turnaround time of less than a minute. They could be used, for example, at the entry points for large gatherings, enabling rapid screening of the population.