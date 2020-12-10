Adobe releases last update for Flash Player

New Delhi - Before it bids final goodbye to the iconic Flash Player, software giant Adobe has released the final update to the Flash Player plugin.

Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31 and block Flash content from running on January 12.

"Today marks the final scheduled release of Flash Player for all regions outside of Mainland China. We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades," Adobe said in an update on Wednesday.

"We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences".

Adobe recommended all users to immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.