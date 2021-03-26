AI could help detect Covid-19 faster

Rio De Janeiro - A team of researchers has found that X-rays could be a leading-edge diagnostic tool for Covid-19 patients with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The findings, published in the IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica, indicate that the research team used several different Machine Learning (ML) methods to detect Covid-19, two of which resulted in a 95.6 per cent and a 98.5 per cent accuracy rating, respectively.

"We decided to investigate if a Covid-19 infection could be automatically detected using X-ray images," said researcher Victor Hugo C. de Albuquerque from the Universidade de Fortaleza, noting that most X-ray images are available within minutes, compared to the days required for swab or saliva diagnostic tests.

However, the researchers found a lack of publicly available chest X-rays to train their AI model to automatically identify the lungs of Covid-19 patients.

They had just 194 Covid-19 X-rays and 194 healthy X-rays, while it usually takes thousands of images to thoroughly teach a model to detect and classify a particular target.