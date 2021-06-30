Amazon acquires 'SmartLess' podcast for $80m

Amazon.com is buying exclusive rights to "SmartLess," the podcast hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, hoping the celebrity-interview program can draw more listeners to its subscription-based music service.

Starting on Aug. 1, new episodes of the show will appear on Amazon Music and Wondery+ one week before they are released on other outlets, the companies said Tuesday. Wondery, the podcasting studio Amazon acquired last year, will handle distribution, marketing and advertising sales for the show. The deal also includes the right to team up on future podcasts that the "SmartLess" makers produce.

Amazon didn't disclose the terms of the deal, which lasts three years, but the total value is between $60 million and $80 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would put it slightly ahead of the roughly $20 million a year that rival Spotify Technology SA paid for "Call Her Daddy," which stars advice guru and comedian Alexandra Cooper.

Podcast listening has exploded in recent years, as shows have become more compelling and consumers get more comfortable listening to the programs in their cars and homes. While the advertising revenue generated by the shows doesn't yet justify the prices being paid to some of the medium's new stars, distributors such as Amazon, Spotify and Apple see the programs as a way of attracting customers to their other services and products.