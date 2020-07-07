Amazon Prime Video launches Windows 10 desktop app

Amazon has launched an application for its Windows 10 users, allowing users to stream videos and download them for offline viewing.

Although it has always been possible to stream Prime Videos content through a browser like Chrome, it was impossible to download videos on a Windows device to view them offline up until now.

The Windows 10 app is free, but you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to enjoy all your binge-worthy shows. The subscription fee is $8.99 equivalent to R153.51 per month and those that pay $119 which is also equivalent to R2031.45 on an annual subscription will get the Prime video for free.

According to a report conducted by The Verge, it revealed that the Windows 10 app does not stream higher than HD (720p) resolution, similar to the limits on the iPad version of the app, even though it’s possible to stream at 1080p HD through a web browser.

The Amazon Prime Video for Windows app offers a variety of features from having access to all Prime Video Channels as well as the ability to subscribe to over 150 premium channels (including HBO, Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax) and support for X-Ray and IMDb information.