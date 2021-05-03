An in-depth Q&A with Dr McLean Sibanda at MIC 2021

At the 2021 Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Summit & Awards, we chatted to Dr. McLean Sibanda, former CEO of the Innovation Hub, about his role in driving innovation in Gauteng townships based on his book, Nuts & Bolts.

Fast Company SA Editor-in-Chief, Wesley Diphoko gains exclusive insight into the state of innovation in Gauteng, challenges to innovation in South Africa and Dr. Sibanda’s role and plans for the future.

Watch the full Q&A below:

Since 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping societies.

In 2019 and 2020, Fast Company South Africa recognised more than 30 organisations in South Africa with this prestigious honour, from the largest companies across the world to small startups with just a few employees.

In 2021, Fast Company went virtual and hybrid with more than 25 winners across various categories. Each admission for the 2021 Most Most Innovative Companies South Africa will be individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company South Africa editors and independent judges.

