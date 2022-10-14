Apple fires executive after crude joke makes its way around TikTok

Vice-president of procurement for Apple, Tony Blevins, has been fired after appearing in short TikTok clip by creator Daniel Mac. Mac’s format on TikTok involves him running up to people in expensive cars and asking them what they do for a living.

Aside from random people on the street, Mac has had run-ins with a variety of public figures and social media influencers, including US President Joe Biden and Logan Paul. In a video posted on September 5, Mac posted a video of himself approaching a pair sitting in a Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren. In response to the question of what he does for a living, Blevins responds, “I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off.” He also adds that his “job” comes with a “hell of a dental plan”.

Blevins’s statement seems to be a paraphrase of a quote from the 1981 film “Arthur”, in which the titular character says: “I race cars, play tennis, and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss.” While Blevins is not named in the TikTok video, the Apple exec was easily identified as the clip went viral. Blevins had worked at Apple for 22 years, most recently as head of procurement – making deals with suppliers and Apple business partners. After an internal investigation, Blevins was removed at the behest of chief operating officer Jeff Williams, according to a report by Bloomberg.

