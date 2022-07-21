Apple releases iOS 15.6, iPadOS with new features, bug fixes

The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 can be downloaded free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings, General, then Software Update, reports MacRumors.

San Francisco - Tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 that bring new live sports features, storage bug fixes and more.

As Apple is wrapping up development on the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems, iOS 15.6 is minor in scale and introduces a handful of new features, bug fixes and security updates.

The update includes an option to restart, pause, rewind and fast-forward a live sports game that’s in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it’s not.

The report mentioned that some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.