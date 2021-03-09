Apple to introduce kid-friendly podcast experience

Washington - Apple is teaming up with non-profit organisation Common Sense Media to help parents find kid-friendly podcasts from its vast library of content.

As per The Verge, the tech giant has launched a new Kids and Family podcast experience that will feature shows appropriate for young listeners.

Common Sense Media will select each show featured, offering recommendations by age and collections like One More! for mysterious tales and action-packed dramas or Story Time for shows that transport listeners to new worlds.

Creators of children-centric shows who will be featured include Tinkercast, American Public Media, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Tumble, Highlights, WNYC Studios, Rebel Girls, and Nickelodeon.

"We are excited to launch this new experience with Apple Podcasts," Jill Murphy, editor-in-chief of Common Sense Media, said in a statement.