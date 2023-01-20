Best ways to hide your IP address in 2023

With cybercrime and cyber safety sharing the spotlight amid the throngs of global attacks on private user information, it has become more prevalent to be cautious around any information one shares on the internet, including IP addresses. While it is generally safe to share public IP addresses, the simple reason many users try to hide their IP addresses is that not hiding it makes it easier for hackers to track down users and steal private information.

In a nutshell, IP addresses are unique numbers that identify computers, mobile devices and other internet-connected devices. The information that an IP address reveals about a device can be used to track down who owns it and what they're doing online on the internet. How hackers use IP information Hackers have access to a lot of different data on their victims - with most of this information connected to a user’s IP address. IP addresses can reveal a user’s age, location and other very sensitive information.

This makes it more important than ever to keep IP addresses as secure as possible. Fortunately, there are several great apps available that will help you hide your IP address from anyone who wants to find out more about you online. Two most common methods for browsing the internet without revealing an IP address is by using Tor Browser, mainly used for browsing the dark web; or by using a Virtual Private Network or VPN. Despite this, browsing the web without revealing an IP address is mostly done through anonymity of a browser or through encryption. Hide your IP address using Tor Browser

The Tor browser has been designed with privacy in mind. It helps users hide their location by routing traffic through multiple servers worldwide. It also encrypts user data before sending it over networks or the web. Hide your IP address using VPN

VPNs allow users to connect securely with a remote server or service provider over public networks such as the Internet without revealing their real location or identity. They conceal a user's location while connected to a VPN server and allow them access to content from anywhere in the world. If you're looking to hide your IP address in 2023, there are a plethora of options. Here's a list of other applications that can be used to hide your IP address, while browsing the Internet:

– I2P (anonymous) – Freenet (encrypted) – Zend2 (encrypted)

– PGP/GPG (encrypted) – GPG-Mail (encrypted) – GPG-Webmail (encrypted)