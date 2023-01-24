Generative AI is already used by top media outlets like Bloomberg, The Washington Post, and CNET. As it becomes more accessible, telling AI apart from humans will only get more difficult. ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model created by OpenAI, is making waves in the world of generative AI. This advanced technology is capable of creating text that is so convincing, it can be difficult to distinguish from text written by a human.

But what exactly is ChatGPT and how does it work? Essentially, ChatGPT is a type of AI that has been trained on a massive amount of text data. This allows it to understand the patterns and structures of human language, and to generate text that is similar to text written by humans. One way that ChatGPT can be used is through "prompting." This is when a user provides a small amount of text as input, or a "prompt," and ChatGPT uses that prompt to generate a larger piece of text. For example, a user might provide the prompt "I am thinking of starting a business," and ChatGPT would generate a detailed plan for starting a business. This technology has the potential to be used in a wide range of personal and business applications. For example, it could be used to generate personalised emails or customer service responses, or to write news articles, blog posts, and even books. It could also be used to generate creative ideas for marketing campaigns, product development, and more.

But perhaps most impressive of all is that this article was written by ChatGPT. The prompt used to generate this article is: "Please write a 400 word news article about ChatGPT and its ability to create convincing text. After the introduction, explain what chatgpt is and how it works in a way that an average person could understand. Please mention what 'prompting' is. Then explain the ways that people could use generative AI for personal and business purposes. Then reveal that the article itself was written by ChatGPT, and quote this prompt, explaining that it was used to write the article." This is just a small taste of what ChatGPT is capable of, and it's clear that this technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we work and communicate. As generative AI continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see what other innovative uses will be discovered.

