Cape Town Online Market extends trading date until June 30

Trading operation on Cape Town’s Online Market for informal traders, vendors and crafters will be extended until June 30 2021.

The online market which launched on 27 May 2021 had an initial end date of 9 June 2021

Products available on the online market range from baby clothing to lifestyle items, home décor, fashion and beauty items, home-made furniture, pet items and kitchenware.

The initiative, which has been spearheaded by the City’s Urban Management Directorate, is a pilot e-commerce platform to showcase Cape Town-based vendors. The platform aims to provide support to small businesses by selling their products online.

“Cape Town surprised me with their willingness to take part in this pilot online market and to exceed our expectations with not only the number of vendors registered, but also the quality of the locally produced products on offer,“ said City’s Mayco member for urban management, Alderman Grant Twigg.

Twigg added: “We continue our commitment to assist the informal sector with increased economic opportunities to minimise the negative economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and to find innovative ways of doing business.

“We call on the public to continue to support these small businesses by browsing and shopping at the Cape Town Online Market.”

Informal traders can still apply and potential vendors can send their documentation to the following email address: [email protected]

Applications will be accepted until June 8, 2021 at 4pm.

Vendor criteria:

Locally produced products only;

No counterfeit goods or branded goods without a licence to sell, i.e. Nike, Disney, etc;

Food-related items: non-perishable goods only;

Vendors providing food-related items (non-perishables) have to provide a Certificate of Acceptability;

No explosives or hazardous products, substances, or materials e.g. firearms, firecrackers, alcohol and scheduled pharmaceuticals.

People who are interested can follow the Cape Town Online Market on Facebook and Instagram: @capetownonlinemarket or visit the market here: www.capetownonlinemarket.co.za

