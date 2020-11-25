Certified Digital Communications launches email and SMS powered by blockchain tech

By Certified Digital Communications Innovative tech solutions company, Certified Digital Communications, is set to disrupt the South African market with their blockchain-powered registered communication technology. The rules of use that govern electronic communications in South Africa have been well documented by the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, No. 25 of 2002. Furthermore, in two high court cases, it was found that registered electronic communication held the same legal status as registered mail. Registered electronic communication has become increasingly popular in South Africa and the rest of the world as more businesses seek to harness its benefits. The solution offered by Certified Digital Communications Pty Ltd (CDC) is truly groundbreaking, with one of the most striking features being the unmatched level of security offered to clients using blockchain-powered technology that embeds proof of communications into multiple blockchains including the popular Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. “Registered electronic communication, such as registered email and SMS is the future. It is undeniably faster, cheaper, and more reliable than traditional registered post,” said Graham Stavridis, Business Development, Certified Digital Communications.

Certified Digital Communications recently launched its solution in South Africa to help more businesses leverage the immense benefits of registered electronic communication. Owned by Thokozani Empowerment Fund, a 100% black-women-owned investment fund, CDC looks poised to disrupt the market by providing clients with a safer, faster, cost-effective, and more reliable way of performing registered communications.

“Certified Digital Communications is a proudly South African, Level 1 BBBEE company. With amazing investments like CDC, Thokozani has met some of its undertakings and has aided over 1000 rural families to date,” said Ndileka Nobebe, CEO, Thokozani Empowerment Fund.

Current providers of registered email & SMS use digitally signed PDF’s to prove the “authenticity” of their communications, a technology that has come under strong criticism following the revelation that researchers from the Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany broke the digital signatures on 21 out of 22 desktop reader PDF programs they tested. Certified Digital Communications aims to offer businesses across different industries a safer communication path through their blockchain-powered electronic registered communication solution.