ChatGPT could have a role in UK government

ChatGPT could have a role in government, says UK politician. Artificial intelligence apps are a “massive opportunity” for matters of state, says the new UK government science secretary.

Michelle Donelan, a Conservative MP and holder of a brand-new role amid a Cabinet reshuffle, believes that the civil service ought to rely on the talent it has but hinted there could be a future for AI. She told the “Sunday Telegraph” newspaper: “I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where this leads us is limitless. “We need to tap into that. Of course we need regulation in place, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies.

“We should be embracing them and utilising them so that they can lead to job creation here in the UK.” ChatGPT, which can produce articles, essays, jokes, poems and other things like job applications, was made free to use back in November by its creator OpenAI, a firm that boasts backing from Microsoft. Michelle continued: “We need to think about what is the use for ChatGPT, just like any other organisation would as well.