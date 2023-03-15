ChatGPT upgrade will create video from text

Released in November last year, ChatGPT is the most recent major development in artificial intelligence and has accrued millions of users.

OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-4 upgrade will be able to turn text into video.

Microsoft is the biggest leading investor in OpenAI and has invested more than $10 billion into the company.

Andreas Braun, chief technology officer for Microsoft in Germany, told German publication “Heise”: “We will introduce GPT-4 next week. There we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos.”

However, the company came under fire last month by business magnate Elon Musk, who co-founded the company before leaving the board in 2018.