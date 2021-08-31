Chinese apps making profit in India despite facing ban

Despite India banning certain popular Chinese apps in the wake of border skirmishes last year, some of those apps are still present and thriving in the country under different names. Last year, the Indian government banned 267 Chinese apps using the provision of Section 69A under the IT Act. They included TikTok, PUBG, Helo, UC Browser, Likee, Shareit, WeChat, Mi Community and more.

"The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps... based on the comprehensive reports received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs... The government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the Centre had said. However, some popular apps that were banned directly have made an unnoticed re-entry into India, as most of the companies have tried to hide their Chinese ownership of the apps. Most of the apps belong to the media and entertainment space which was earlier captured by TikTok and SnackVideo. "Lookalike apps with different names are functioning with the tag Made in India. Does it make sense to have the apps with Chinese money calling themselves Indian apps? We need to take a stand now and start building unicorns with Indian money to become financially and socially independent from foreign sources," Neeraj Bisht, Founder of Bharatam, an Indian homegrown social media app, told IANS.

CamScanner is a preferred app for many Indian users when it comes to scanning documents on a mobile device. While it is part of the banned Chinese applications in the country, it is still doing business there. "Many Chinese apps which were blocked and banned by the government of India are still doing good business in the country. Many of them are publishers and work with large Indian advertisers, earning money from showing ads. This is against the spirit of the ban which the government had triggered. One example is ShareIt. It is banned by the government, but many Indian advertisers still use it for running ads," Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and Co-founder, mFilterIt, said. Chinese e-commerce apps Shein and Club Factory were taking orders and delivering products in India despite being banned. However, currently the main app is not available in India but there are lots of clone apps which can be downloaded via Google App Store.