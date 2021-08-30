Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

CLUBHOUSE, an audio-only chat app, will be launching a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more lifelike.

The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, jump-started the social audio trend last year and became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief executives and celebrities. However, it faces increasing competition from larger tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify, which have introduced their own social audio chat features.

The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse room and a variety of other factors, the app's technology will assign users a spatial positioning, so that the listener will hear the voices surround them in their headphones, said Justin Uberti, Clubhouse's head of streaming technology, on Sunday.