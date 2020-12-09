Coronavirus and how to buy beer during lockdown: Google reveals trending searches of 2020
Cape Town - It goes without saying that 2020 has been pretty eventful - and that is putting it mildly. The world has shifted to a digital space as work and studies all went online.
The internet has become almost like a lifeline as we use it to keep in touch with loved ones and to answer questions such as ’how to make hand sanitiser’ or ’where to buy beer during lockdown?'
Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2020 Year in Search, sharing what the world and South Africans, searched for, asked about, looked for, ate and dreamt of exploring in 2020.
“Just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries,” said Google in a statement.
In South Africa, Coronavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists. There were also a few searches that were lockdown related as many tried to adapt to the new normal. South Africans’ love for sport, celebrity culture and politics remained unwavered.
These are the top ten trending searches.
Coronavirus
US elections update
Sasol share price
Level 3 lockdown South Africa
Children’s Day
Hantavirus
Load shedding
Cigarettes ban South Africa
Teacher’s Day
Leap Day
Top trending questions
How to apply for an unemployment grant?
Who won the election?
What time is the President on tonight?
What is coronavirus?
What is 5G?
Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
Why were cornflakes invented?
Where to buy beer during lockdown?
Why were chainsaws invented?
How to make hand sanitiser?
Top trending ‘near me’ searches
Restaurant near me
Grocery stores near me
Builders near me
Midas near me
Virgin Active near me
Hardware near me
Mexican food delivery near me
Massage spa near me
Game stores near me
Hiking near me
Top trending personalities
Kobe Bryant
Mshoza
Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure
Bob Mabena
Naya Rivera
George Floyd
Chadwick Boseman
Zinzi Mandela
Thandeka Mdeliswa
Mary Twala
Top trending South African personalities
Katlego Maboe
Nikita Murray
Edwin Sodi
Lerato Kganyago
Menzi Ngubane
Jackie Phamotse
Tino Chinyani
Sophie Ndaba
Nomcebo Zikode
Monique Muller
Top trending political figures
Joe Biden
Kim Jong Un
Kamala Harris
Boris Johnson
Angie Motshekga
Ace Magashule
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Andile Lungisa
Bheki Cele
Top trending sports searches
Premier League
England vs South Africa
PSL standings
IPL
Champions League
South Africa vs Australia
La Liga
Serie A
Europa League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Top trending recipes
Pizza dough recipe
Doughnut recipe
Pineapple beer recipe
Banana loaf recipe
Pancakes recipe
Magwinya recipe
Lemon meringue recipe
Cinnabon recipe
Naan bread recipe
Pornstar martini recipe
Top trending travel searches
Trip to Mauritius
Trip to Durban
Trip to Thailand
Trip to Mozambique
Trip to Hawaii
Trip to Mars
Trip to Singapore
Trip to Bali
Trip to Jamaica
Trip to Zanzibar
