Coronavirus and how to buy beer during lockdown: Google reveals trending searches of 2020

By Yasmine Jacobs Time of article published 1h ago

Cape Town - It goes without saying that 2020 has been pretty eventful - and that is putting it mildly. The world has shifted to a digital space as work and studies all went online.

The internet has become almost like a lifeline as we use it to keep in touch with loved ones and to answer questions such as ’how to make hand sanitiser’ or ’where to buy beer during lockdown?'

Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2020 Year in Search, sharing what the world and South Africans, searched for, asked about, looked for, ate and dreamt of exploring in 2020.

“Just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries,” said Google in a statement.

In South Africa, Coronavirus was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists. There were also a few searches that were lockdown related as many tried to adapt to the new normal. South Africans’ love for sport, celebrity culture and politics remained unwavered.

These are the top ten trending searches.

Coronavirus

US elections update

Sasol share price

Level 3 lockdown South Africa

Children’s Day

Hantavirus

Load shedding

Cigarettes ban South Africa

Teacher’s Day

Leap Day

Top trending questions

How to apply for an unemployment grant?

Who won the election?

What time is the President on tonight?

What is coronavirus?

What is 5G?

Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

Why were cornflakes invented?

Where to buy beer during lockdown?

Why were chainsaws invented?

How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending ‘near me’ searches

Restaurant near me

Grocery stores near me

Builders near me

Midas near me

Virgin Active near me

Hardware near me

Mexican food delivery near me

Massage spa near me

Game stores near me

Hiking near me

Top trending personalities

Kobe Bryant

Mshoza

Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure

Bob Mabena

Naya Rivera

George Floyd

Chadwick Boseman

Zinzi Mandela

Thandeka Mdeliswa

Mary Twala

Top trending South African personalities

Katlego Maboe

Nikita Murray

Edwin Sodi

Lerato Kganyago

Menzi Ngubane

Jackie Phamotse

Tino Chinyani

Sophie Ndaba

Nomcebo Zikode

Monique Muller

Top trending political figures

Joe Biden

Kim Jong Un

Kamala Harris

Boris Johnson

Angie Motshekga

Ace Magashule

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Andile Lungisa

Bheki Cele

Top trending sports searches

Premier League

England vs South Africa

PSL standings

IPL

Champions League

South Africa vs Australia

La Liga

Serie A

Europa League

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending recipes

Pizza dough recipe

Doughnut recipe

Pineapple beer recipe

Banana loaf recipe

Pancakes recipe

Magwinya recipe

Lemon meringue recipe

Cinnabon recipe

Naan bread recipe

Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending travel searches

Trip to Mauritius

Trip to Durban

Trip to Thailand

Trip to Mozambique

Trip to Hawaii

Trip to Mars

Trip to Singapore

Trip to Bali

Trip to Jamaica

Trip to Zanzibar

IOL TECH

