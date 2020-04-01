Coronavirus: Facebook launches global version of Community Help feature

Facebook is expanding the Community Help feature as part of coronavirus Covid-19 efforts. More than 851 000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42 053 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The new Covid-19 Community Help hub will allow people to request or offer help to those impacted by the outbreak, as well as donate to nonprofit organisations and fundraisers. "Today we’re announcing Community Help, a place for people to request or offer help to neighbors, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser. You can access Community Help in the Covid-19 Information Center on Facebook or by visiting facebook.com/covidsupport," said Facebook in a statement. Facebook first launched its Community Help feature in 2017, to give users a way to offer assistance, search for help and receive help in the wake of a crisis whether the crisis was man-made, accidental or natural disasters.

This is the first time Facebook has launched Community Help on a global scale and it is also the first time it has been used for a health pandemic.

The feature will launch first in the US, Canada, France, UK and Australia, Facebook says.

Facebook added the Covid-19 Community Help hub will arrive in more countries around the world in the next few weeks, but will start first with higher-risk countries across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Earlier this week, Facebook also launched the Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub with tips and resources to keep people connected to their loved ones as well as colleagues and their community and prevent the spread of misinformation.

It also includes advice on how to recognise and avoid scams and misinformation online.

