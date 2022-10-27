Could this upcoming WhatsApp feature show what you will look like in the Metaverse?

Many Android users have been green with envy of the iPhone's ability to create customised animated avatars called memojis. However, the instant messaging app WhatsApp has levelled the playing field by allowing Android users to create personalised avatars.

According to independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's Android community will soon have a new way to express themselves thanks to avatars. Users will soon be able to personalise their identity by setting up a digital expression within WhatsApp Settings. "WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack after configuring an avatar so you can share stickers with your friends and family. In addition, you can also choose an avatar to use as your profile photo on WhatsApp," WABetaInfo reported.

The functionality to set up an avatar has already been released to some app beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. The feature is expected to be rolled out to the broader WhatsApp community, including iPhone users, within the coming weeks. Apple's memojis were launched in 2018, allowing users to create an avatar to match their personality and mood, which could be shared broadly across various apps supporting the input like FaceTime and through stickers to users on WhatsApp.

This meant Apple users were in an exclusive group of smartphone users able to create a personalised avatar from their device natively. The latest equalising feature from WhatsApp comes amid a series of game-changing new features solidifying the Meta-owned platform's ranking as one of the world's most widely used social networks. Among others, the new tweaks expected to make their way to WhatsApp within the coming weeks include the ability to edit sent messages, forward media with captions and set up links to join WhatsApp video or voice calls.

Most recently, IOL reported that WhatsApp users would be able to edit sent messages within 15 minutes, while media like pictures, videos and gifs can now be forwarded with captions previously unavailable as a function. WhatsApp users will soon be able to create a link to a video or voice call that can be shared with anyone using the platform, regardless of whether they are a contact of the sender or not. Of course, the upcoming features come on the tail-end of WhatsApp's most anticipated feature - the ability for users to remove their 'Online' status.