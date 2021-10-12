CYBER ATTACK UPDATE: Justice Department slowly gets back on track after suffering cyberattacks

The Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services has indicated that its systems have now been activated after four weeks of inactivity due to a cyberattack. One of the systems that has now been restored is the court recording portal which is used by transcribers to download court proceedings

“Another critical area that has been given high priority is the electronic recording of court proceedings to ensure that courts are able to operate as normal. Most of the recordings are intact and able to sync back to the central repository. Where courts are still experiencing challenges, a special capacity has been deployed to attend to queries on a case-by-case basis. The web portal that is used by transcribers to download court recordings for transcription purposes was successfully restored.” stated a Ministry statement.