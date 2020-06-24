Digital trends that spiked during Covid-19 lockdown as world embraces 'new normal'

It goes without saying that for many years, digital trends have not been properly embraced or have not been used to their full potential. The use of these digital trends has accelerated and is now being appreciated much more in just a few months due to Covid-19 lockdown. Physical has taken the back seat in "The New Normal" life as many people have now resorted to digital space. From saying goodbye to your office days to working out online, technology is allowing everyone to work remotely to online workout classes and 4IR seems to slowly but surely be replacing the old ways of doing things. Let's take a look at the digital trends that have spiked during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtual Meetings With many people working from home, many have become increasingly dependent on virtual meetings to share information and data in real-time and this has seen a spike in the use of Zoom, Google hangouts and WhatsApp.

Online Shopping

With the new lockdown regulations giving some retail stores the green light to operate, e-commerce is now seen as a focal point for stores as many are now selling goods online.

This approach presents an opportunity for retailers and consumers to adapt to the “new normal”, as online shopping might be deemed efficient.

Online Workout/Apps

The need to go to gym is no more as people could still break a sweat in the comfort of their own homes, through online workout classes with less equipment.

The use of apps to enhance businesses

The 'New Normal' has seen many businesses using digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram more than ever to monetize and boost their reach to various markets.

IOL TECH