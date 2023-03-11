Discord to update its Clyde bot with OpenAI tech

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is updating its Clyde bot using OpenAI technology, which will be launched next week as a “free public experiment”. The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

“You can even have Clyde start a thread for a group of your friends to hang out,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday. Clyde can also recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis like any Discord user. “Clyde is learning interesting and fun new things every day, and we’re excited to continue testing and iterating so Clyde becomes a fundamental part of the Discord experience soon,” it added.

Last year, the company introduced AutoMod, which eliminates the need to manually moderate a server. The platform is adding the power of large language models to AutoMod. The AutoMod AI experiment has begun in a limited number of servers. “Moderators can leverage Automod AI, which will use OpenAI technology to find and alert the moderator whenever server rules may have been broken, keeping in mind the context of a conversation,” the company said.