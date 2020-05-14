Discovery Inc donates STEM content to Soweto TV and 1KZN

Discovery Inc has donated STEM content to community TV stations as most of the school-going population is still at home due to Covid-19. With the majority of students still adapting to the ‘new normal’ with virtual learning, Discovery Inc has stepped in by donating 23 hours of Discovery STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) content to Soweto and 1KZN community TV stations. The STEM content could potentially reach a combined 3 million accumulative viewers a month. Discovery hopes to take learning beyond the classroom and into the real world. It aims to build the next generation of solution seekers with the highest quality STEM content that informs, inspires and entertains. The initiative with the two community TV stations stems from Discovery’s partnership with ViacomCBS, who represent its respective advertising sales offerings. “We are delighted that we could do our bit for these communities by providing science-based content aimed at keeping South African learners informed and entertained, whilst staying home and staying safe during this time,” said Clare O’Neil, Commercial Director at Discovery Inc.

Viewers will be presented with world-class content such as ‘How They Do It’ - a show that offers viewers a glimpse of the type of technology that goes into producing consumer goods like a tube of toothpaste, car tires or even tea bags.

‘How It's Made’ explores how everyday objects or products we seldom stop to think about are made. In each episode, viewers will learn how common items such as dental crowns, rock climbing gear, pipes, luxury sports cars, traditional bookbinding, and flight simulators are manufactured in high-tech factories or processing plants around the world.“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with more community channels in South Africa, as they provide a vital service to their respective communities, as well as other partners, to package STEM content for various edutech applications to teach valuable problem-solving skills and how to apply solutions to important real-world challenges, and complement the curriculum,” concluded O’Neil.

The two community stations will broadcast this free content across their platforms from Monday to Friday over the next few weeks.

IOL TECH

