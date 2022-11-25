Ditch your phone, it’s time to use WhatsApp on its own

In recent months, instant messaging app WhatsApp has maintained its relevance and retained a happy user base by releasing a series of anticipated features. Despite this, the WhatsApp locomotive looks set on full steam ahead, with even more features looming – all while parent company, Meta, shows no signs of slowing down.

Story continues below Advertisement

Among the latest features expected for the platform, it showcases its possible emancipation from mobile amid ramped-up efforts to improve WhatsApp Desktop. First reported by the independent WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo, which mentioned that WhatsApp was working on an official WhatsApp chat in the future, with the same chat discovered during the development of the previous WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.20.0.71 update. Ditch your mobile for desktop

“The web/desktop client was the only platform where this conversation was unavailable, but we finally discovered that the same chat is now under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta. “WhatsApp plans to launch a new verified chat where you can get tips, see announcements, and hear about the newest features,” a blog post read. “The official WhatsApp conversation is a read-only end-to-end encrypted chat so nobody can intercept messages. If you do not like receiving messages from WhatsApp, you will be able to mute or block this chat,” WABetaInfo mentioned.

Story continues below Advertisement

Once launched, the feature will allow its users to actively use the desktop version of the application independently from the mobile device on which the parent WhatsApp application is registered. Currently, WhatsApp can only be accessed via desktop once linked to the device the app is installed on. Losing a smartphone’s internet stability while using WhatsApp on the Web will prevent a connection to the desktop version. Meet the calling tab

Story continues below Advertisement

Alongside the speculation about the WhatsApp Desktop upgrades, calling functionality within the app is also set to see a facelift with some enhancements. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is bringing a new app sidebar, making it easier to reach certain sections of the app by opening a tab such as a call history, chat lists, status updates, and settings. “WhatsApp is now rolling out an additional tab to open your call history. See the list of your call history within the desktop app and information about the call by opening the call card tab.

“Since this app is a beta version, the call history may not immediately be in sync with the one on your mobile device: calls placed from the native desktop app may not show up on your phone. Another update may be released in the future, and it should address this issue,” WABetaInfo said. While some users may not see all the new features, it is likely that it has yet to be rolled out for many older devices and should be visible for all users within the coming weeks after the latest update to various operating systems. The new features come on the tail end of WhatsApp’s self-chat functionality, allowing users to send messages to themselves when adding themselves as a contact.