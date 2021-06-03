Donald Trump blog is dead

Former US President Trump has ordered his team to shut down his blog which was designed to bring him back online.

According to several media reports, Trump became frustrated after hearing from friends that the site was getting little traffic and making him look small and irrelevant.

As of Wednesday, the blog had been completely removed from Trump’s website. Jason Miller, senior aide to Trump, confirmed to the media that the site “will not be returning.” The old blog posts are now archived as press releases in a separate section of the site.

Due to his misconduct and breaking of social media platform rules Trump was booted out of Twitter and Facebook. In response to this, he promised to develop his platform and instead launched a twitter-like blog. The first blog showcased a video advertising his new platform, calling it “a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump. Initial posts on the blog showcased a video advertising his new platform, calling it “a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.

The former statesman launched the blog a day before Facebook’s Oversight Board announced its decision to still keep Trump outside of Facebook.

After media reports that the blog was attracting virtually no readership, Mr. Trump played down its purpose, calling it a stopgap measure until he figured out what came next. “This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a ‘platform,’” he said in a statement. “It is merely a way of communicating until I decide on what the future will be for the choice or establishment of a platform.”