Donald Trump will no longer have special protection for his tweets once Joe Biden takes to office

Donald Trump will no longer have the same protections on Twitter once President Joe Biden takes to office. After the former president was voted out in the November 3 presidential election, the micro-blogging site has revealed that any posts on Trump's official Twitter page that break the app's rules, will be removed like anyone else's and not tagged as public interest from January 20, 2021.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions." Usually his tweets would be flagged and Trump's reach would be limited, but as soon as Biden takes over at the White House, Twitter will hide such posts which break their policies. Several of Trump's tweets have been slapped with warning labels, including him falsely claiming mail-in ballots will lead to "voter fraud".

On November 3, he wrote: "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" And Twitter added the following warning label to the post: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process. "