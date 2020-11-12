DStv launches new decoder - with Netflix access

DStv has launched its Explora Ultra decoder with new features, including built-in access to Netflix and other popular streaming apps. According to DStv, the decoder will be available at participating retail stores from next week for a recommended retail price of R2,499 for the standalone device. It will cost a total of R3,699 including installation. So for that amount, what will you be getting? Key features of the device include, built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos, a new DStv remote; as well as integration of app-based streaming services including Showmax and Netflix. More third-party streaming services are expected to be included later. DStv said that customers will have the option to pay for their Netflix subscription in their monthly bill.

The inclusion in the bill will also be available to DStv customers who seek to become new Netflix subscribers.

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said that the partnership will allow customers to access the full suite of Netflix shows.

“Shifting consumer preferences and technological advances drive changes in the way video entertainment services are provided and consumed. This partnership leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler,” said Mawela.

Last month, it was reported that public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has plans to launch its own video on demand streaming service next year.

This comes after SABC said a regulation is needed that would require pay-TV service provider MultiChoice (DStv) and popular streaming service Netflix to collect TV licences on behalf of the broadcaster.

IOL TECH