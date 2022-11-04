Edited WhatsApp messages coming to iPhone

While many Android smartphone users have been treated to new WhatsApp features, functionality to edit sent messages on the platform is coming to iOS. Recently, IOL reported a host of new features set to enhance efficiency for users conducting business or everyday work on WhatsApp.

Among the new tweaks expected is the ability to edit sent messages, previously announced for Android users. However, iPhone and iOS users need not worry as the editing functionality is set to make its way to Apple's operating system. According to independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo, iOS users will soon have the ability to edit a message once sent within 15 minutes. The edited message is expected to be accompanied by a label reading "Edited".

"Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.73 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature for a future update of the iOS beta app," WABetaInfo reported. For both Android and iOS users, the edit feature might still need to appear on the instant messenger but is expected to roll out to beta testers of the app in the coming weeks. "WhatsApp will offer users up to 15 minutes to edit their text messages after being sent. Since this is the first version of editing messages, it will only be possible to edit text messages because editing the caption for images, videos, and documents, is not currently supported, but we can expect an improved version of the feature before the release," the blog post went further to state.

The reports of edited messages coming to iOS followed recent speculation by WABetaInfo that the Meta-owned instant messaging app is expected to formalise its self-chat functionality by offering users the ability to send messages to themselves when they add themselves as a contact. While it has always been possible to send messages to your phone number, the process was only possible by clicking on WhatsApp to open it on WhatsApp for Android. The chat-with-yourself functionality will now be highlighted using a different caption for some beta testers. It is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks. Other features expected to be coming to the platform include functionality to forward media and, more especially, links with new captions and the option to create shareable links for video or voice calling that anyone on the platform can use.

