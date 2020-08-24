Education in new normal: Do's and dont's of e-learning

By Siddhi Jain New Delhi - The digital form of learning is quite unique in multiple regards. The past few months have transformed the way students learn and grow. Today, we mark our presenceusing a digital app. We even raise our hands using an online platform. But what does tomorrow have in store? According to Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, one thing is for sure. Online learning is here to stay for the foreseeable future. It is also going to be an integral part of our learning system hereafter. He shares some quick tips to help you make the most of it. Time Management Sitting and learning for hours can be mentally and physically exhausting. The easiest way to stay focused is by planning your day well in advance. You must allocate a certain number of hours to each subject. Then, just stick with the schedule. Planning regular breaks is also an important part of your time management. It helps in preventing fatigue, recharges your brain, and boosts productivity. The best way to go about it is to take short breaks of 5-15 minutes every hour or so. The duration can be extended to 30 minutes in every 2 to 4 hours depending on the assignment.

Responsible Social Interactions

Humans are social beings. We thrive with social interactions. So, make sure that you have adequate interactions throughout the day. However, also take extra care so that they don't distract you from your studies. A good approach can be to largely discuss subject-related problems with your friends. You can also make new friends on peer-to-peer learning platforms. That way, your discussions will barely sway from your studies.

No Comfy Pyjamas

We all know that online learning is poles apart from the traditional one. It can be quite difficult to develop the right mindset without a physical classroom. And when you're attending a class right from your bed, you might as well doze off in between. Make it a rule to not do this or anything similar while attending online classes. Get ready as if you are going to attend an offline class. It will help you to stay active and agile.

Follow Healthy Routines

They say that ‘a healthy mind lives in a healthy body'. Surely, it does. Follow a healthy routine during your education at home. Make sure that you eat your meals on time and engage yourself in physical activities. Perhaps, you can begin your day with a 15-minute Surya Namaskar every morning. Don't forget to give yourself proper rest as well. Considering the current situation, avoid public places at all costs, especially if they are crowded.

Connect and Engage

According to a Brainly survey, 37.7 per cent of students cleared their doubts by connecting with teachers on a phone call or social media while 30.2 per cent did so via online learning platforms during school from home. A proactive approach in reaching out in case of a doubt is the way to go, as being an introvert when it comes to online learning, is not going to help. You must clarify all of your doubts during a live session. Otherwise, you might lose the context and essence of a concept. This can have a far-reaching impact and affect your later classes as well. So, simply raise your hand and clear your doubt as and when you get one.

Enjoy your transition to ‘education from home'!

--IANS