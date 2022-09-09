Elon Musk calls for a delay to Twitter trial

Elon Musk has called for a delay to the trial over his proposed takeover of Twitter. The billionaire businessman launched a $44 billion deal to buy the micro-blogging platform earlier this year, but he's now called for a delay to the trial after a whistleblower made claims about security on the social media platform.

Alex Spiro, his lawyer, said at a hearing in Delaware: “Doesn’t justice demand a few weeks to look into this?” Musk withdrew from his attempt to buy Twitter earlier this year, claiming that the company failed to comply with its obligations in the merger agreement. However, the Tesla CEO, the world's richest man, is now seeking to walking away from the situation without paying the $1 billion termination fee.

Musk previously outlined his long-term vision for the social media platform. He said: "If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80% of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied." Musk also revealed that he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US president was banned from the platform in early 2021, but Musk suggested he'd reverse the decision if his takeover was given the green light. He wrote: “Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter.” BANG ShowBiz Tech