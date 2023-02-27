Elon Musk now feels Artificial Intelligence existential anxiety

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said: "Having a bit of AI existential angst today."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he was feeling a "bit" of artificial intelligence (AI) existential anxiety.

"But, all things considered with regard to AGI existential angst, I would prefer to be alive now to witness AGI than be alive in the past and not."

He later posted: "AI+human vs AI+human is the next phase, but the human part will decrease in relevance over time, except perhaps as will, like our limbic system is to our cortex."

