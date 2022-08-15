Elon Musk pitches lofty goals in magazine run by China's Internet censorship agency

The July issue of China Cyberspace features articles from Musk and Ant Group CEO Eric Jing Xiandong, the company that runs the Chinese payment service Alipay, citing a Xinhua reporter, The Verge reported.

San Francisco - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly pitched sustainable energy, brain implants, and space exploration in an article published in a Chinese magazine run by the country's Internet watchdog and censorship agency.

Musk says the magazine invited him to share his "thoughts on the vision of technology and humanity," and then proceeds to describe and promote the technology used by the companies he owns – Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink – that he believes can "help achieve a better future for humanity".

He also cited some of his loftier goals as examples of the kind of technology his companies could (eventually) create, such as a "self-sustaining city on Mars," a way for humans to "integrate with artificial intelligence," and a "fixed battery banks".

Musk also mentioned the yet-to-be-seen humanoid Tesla Bot and suggested that people may potentially be able to buy a robot as a gift in "less than a decade".