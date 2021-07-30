Elon Musk's Neuralink raises $205m Series C funding

"Our Series C funding round of $205 million, led by Vy Capital, with participation from Google Ventures, DFJ Growth, Valor Equity Partners, Craft Ventures, Founders Fund and Gigafund," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that they are also happy to share that a group of leading executives and entrepreneurs in areas of strategic importance are also joining the round, including Robert Nelson (Co-Founder of ARCH Venture Partners), Blake Byers (Byers Capital), Sam Altman (Chairman of YC Group and CEO of OpenAI), Fred Ehrsam (Co-founder of Paradigm and Coinbase) and Ken Howery (Co-Founder of PayPal and Founders Fund).

Neuralink has spent the last four years building the first high channel count brain machine interface intended for therapeutic use in patients.

"Our first product, the N1 Link, is a 1024 channel device that, once implanted, is completely invisible and transmits data via a wireless connection," the company said.