Entertainment shows that have surfaced on the internet during lockdown

With most facets of the entertainment industry still being put on hold due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the digital space is shown to be embraced by many as entertainment acts opt to perform and sell content within the digital arena. Celebrities who seem to have found the market in the digital space are award-winning producer Swizz Beats and Timbaland, SA rapper Aka, Radio personality Lootlove and producer and all-round artist Da Les. Social media shows have emerged during lockdown and have managed to gain tonnes of followers and support. Verzuz TV World-renowned producers and musicians Swizz Beats and Timbaland have started VERZUZ Tv, a series of online battles that include some of music’s biggest names.

The Instagram live series has taken the internet space by storm with millions of Instagram views.

Aka TV

The app, which AKA prefers to call a channel, was launched on May 8 and is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store as a subscription-based service at R50 per month.

The channel has various shows which feature AKA's live performances and concerts he has done before the lockdown.

Get Real with Da les

The weekly Instagram live show powered by Mega Tech aims at getting up close and personal with local entrepreneurs and artists. It discusses some of the effects that Covid-19 has had on businesses and music-making in the entertainment industry.

Lootlove’s Sunset Blues

Lootlove’s Sunset Blues is an 'enticing design to what new age soul sound like' - as it is described on Instagram.

With over 30K views, the TV and Radio personality LootLove gets to interact with New Age RnB and Neo soul music fans and shuffle through some of her favourite songs.

Check out some of your heart’s content while still in quarantine.

IOL TECH