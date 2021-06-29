EOH sues founder Asher Bohbot and other executives

EOH Holdings is suing its co-founder and former chief executive Asher and former chief financial officer John King, for R1.7 billion in damages each. According to a TechCentral report, EOH has filed civil claims against Bohbot and King in the high court in Johannesburg. The company is seeking R1.66bn from each of them for damages inflicted on the group over their alleged failure to deal effectively with governance breaches and malfeasance.

The charges are delinquency, breach of fiduciary duties, and breach of contract. EOH also has its sights on former public sector head Jehan Mackay and will be suing Mackay for R1.5-bn. EOH will be suing Mackay for a breach of fiduciary duties as well as for allegedly making payments to third parties for no work done. A summons has also been issued against the former head of EOH International, Ebrahim Laher, for R1.58bn. He faces charges of negligence and mismanagement.

Civil suits against other individuals could follow as the process unfolds. EOH, Mackay and the State Capture Inquiry On Monday, former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed he received an R1 million loan from Mackay, as he was in financial difficulties.

From the R1m, Kodwa used more than R800 000 to buy himself a Jeep. Kodwa said he had not paid back any part of that loan despite the loan being given to him more than five years ago. He said the agreement with Mackay was that he would pay back the money once he was in a better financial position. The commission previously heard how Kodwa received more than R2m in payments and luxury accommodation linked to technology services company EOH.