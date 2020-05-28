Ericsson launches digital learning programme for students

Ericsson has joined forces with UNESCO-led Global Education Coalition by launching Ericsson Educate, a digital program delivering online learning content focused on improving digital skills for students in secondary schools and universities.

Now more than ever, being digitally connected is vital to maintaining a sense of normalcy during the Covid-19 pandemic. Especially with only a portion of learners returning to school on the 1st of June resuming their syllabus, the majority of other school learners will still be home awaiting when they will be returning to school.

The digital skills portal developed by Ericsson Educate features courses on 5G networks, IoT, data science, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The Ericsson Educate program includes different learning paths, customized to the educational needs and maturity level of the target audience. It can be easily accessed free of charge via web portals specifically created by Ericsson.

Ericsson Connect To Learn program director, Zohra Yermeche, said: “The current pandemic situation has affected students’ learning efficacy on a global scale never encountered before. Without schools, friends, and direct contact with teachers to reach out to, studying remotely brings its share of challenges for the learners.”