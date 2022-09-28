Expert reveals concern over iCloud data security

Albert Fox Cahn, the founder of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, believes that Apple’s hardware is the market leader.

He said: “(Apple’s) hardware is the most secure on the market.”

Despite this, he has doubts around the security of iCloud data.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “I have to spend so much time opting out of things they’re trying to automatically push me towards using that are supposed to make my life better, but actually just put me at risk.