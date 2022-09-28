Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Expert reveals concern over iCloud data security

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during an Apple special event on September 7 in Cupertino, California. A tech expert labelled Apple’s hardware the most secure on the market but expressed doubts about the security of iCloud data. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

Published 2h ago

A tech expert has expressed his concern over iCloud data security.

Albert Fox Cahn, the founder of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, believes that Apple’s hardware is the market leader.

He said: “(Apple’s) hardware is the most secure on the market.”

Despite this, he has doubts around the security of iCloud data.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “I have to spend so much time opting out of things they’re trying to automatically push me towards using that are supposed to make my life better, but actually just put me at risk.

“As long as Apple continues to limit privacy to a question of hardware design rather than looking at the full life cycle of data and looking at the full spectrum of threats from government surveillance, Apple will be falling short.”

The tech giant has insisted that privacy is a fundamental human right. Apple also pointed out that there has always been an opt-out option for its data collection efforts.

Trevor Kincaid, a spokesperson for the tech company, said: “Our products include innovative privacy technologies and techniques designed to minimise how much of your data we – or anyone else – can access.”

BANG ShowBiz Tech

