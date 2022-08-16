Explained: Zuckerberg's three new WhatsApp security features

It's no surprise that the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is taking a stronger stance on privacy for its users, with new security features launched frequently. The parent company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, came out last week to introduce eagerly awaited safety and security upgrades coming to the platform.

According to Zuckerberg, new privacy features on WhatsApp include exiting group chats without notifying everyone, controlling who can see when you're online, and preventing screenshots from viewing once-off messages. "We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," the Meta CEO said on his own Facebook page. In recent months, IOL has frequently reported on speculated features expected to make their way to WhatsApp, with the three mentioned by Zuckerberg making the list of the most eagerly awaited functions for the service - topping that list, the ability to finally hide 'Online' status.

Meanwhile, independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo, recently reported that the app's latest beta version of Android would allow users the option to choose whether to share their phone number within a subgroup of a community - similar to how Telegram operates. "Thanks to this feature, users will be able to share their phone number with a certain subgroup of a community they are part of since their phone number is always hidden by default after joining a community," WABetaInfo reported. Other updates expected for the platform by WABetaInfo, along with Zuckerberg's announcement, include:

– A bug fix update to fix Android audio calls – Communities tab within WhatsApp Desktop – More phone number options for visibility of WhatsApp ad

Increased privacy options and the ability for users to hide their phone numbers bring the functionality of the world's most popular instant messaging app closer to its rivals like Telegram. Initially, Telegram's popularity was driven by its push for user privacy, coincidentally around the time WhatsApp and its parent company Meta were under fire globally over security concerns. Despite this, recent months have proved a great stance by Meta on privacy, especially its instant messaging service.

As part of its previous efforts to enhance its privacy and security features, WhatsApp allowed users to select which contacts will be able to see a user's Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status information within the app. Like the online status ability, the feature becomes useful for users who would want to have an image up as a profile photo or last seen but would not like all their contacts to be able to view it. The WhatsApp announcement sees the platform borrowing already-existing privacy settings available for statuses, and all features are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.